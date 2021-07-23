U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Publishing date:

Jul 23, 2021  •  12 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few

volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week’s

Federal Reserve meeting.

Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar’s recent rally might be losing momentum.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was

slightly higher on the day at 92.873. For the week, it was up 0.1%, after rising 0.6% previously.

But that was off a 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday, bolstered by strong Wall Street earnings

that helped investors regain some confidence in the midst of worries that the Delta coronavirus variant

could derail the global recovery.

Risk appetite remained high on Friday, with the rise in U.S. stocks, the sell-off in Treasuries, gains

in most commodity currencies, and the greenback coming off its peaks.

“Medium-term oscillators and momentum are in sync on the upside suggesting potential higher highs to

come, such as 94.30-94.72 (on the dollar index),” said Dave Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at

Rosenberg Research.

He also cited the potential of a “Golden Cross” in the dollar index, a chart pattern in which the 50-day

moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, a bullish signal.

“Overall, the dollar(index) leans toward further upside which could add to recent pressure in

commodity prices and other currencies. Support is at 92.00-91.50,” said Rosenberg.

So far in July, the dollar has gained 0.6%, after rising 2.8% in June.

U.S. dollar positioning among short-term investors in the week ended July 20 has flipped to net longs

for the first time since March 2020.

Erik Nelson, macro strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in New York, however, was not convinced the

dollar could hold its gains in the coming weeks given the decline in U.S. yields.

“The dollar looks tired especially after the rally of the last few weeks,” he said. “It seems to be

running out of steam both from a fundamental and technical perspective.”

Since the beginning of July, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have lost 18 basis

points, their largest monthly fall since March 2020. The dollar typically moves in tandem with U.S. yields.

Nelson also believes the Fed is going to be a laggard among central banks in normalizing monetary

policy.

Investors’ next major focus is the Fed’s two-day policy meeting next week. Since the June 16 meeting,

when Fed officials dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a weight on the economy, cases have risen.

Many economists still expect the meeting to advance discussions for a tapering of stimulus.

Against the safe-harbor yen, the dollar rose 0.3% to 110.54 yen.

Meanwhile, the euro was flat at $1.1775, showing little reaction to the purchasing manager

surveys coming out of France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole.

Euro zone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades in July as the

loosening of more COVID-19 restrictions gave a boost to services, but fears of another wave of infections

hit business confidence.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:19PM (2019 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.8680 92.8310 +0.05% 3.208% +93.0280 +92.7770

Euro/Dollar $1.1776 $1.1771 +0.03% -3.63% +$1.1787 +$1.1755

Dollar/Yen 110.5250 110.1550 +0.34% +6.97% +110.5850 +109.9200

Euro/Yen 130.14 129.65 +0.38% +2.54% +130.1800 +129.6300

Dollar/Swiss 0.9194 0.9192 +0.03% +3.93% +0.9222 +0.9187

Sterling/Dollar $1.3751 $1.3769 -0.14% +0.64% +$1.3779 +$1.3720

Dollar/Canadian 1.2560 1.2555 +0.06% -1.35% +1.2607 +1.2552

Aussie/Dollar $0.7370 $0.7384 -0.17% -4.18% +$0.7400 +$0.7357

Euro/Swiss 1.0826 1.0819 +0.06% +0.18% +1.0841 +1.0817

Euro/Sterling 0.8561 0.8547 +0.16% -4.21% +0.8584 +0.8547

NZ $0.6984 $0.6975 +0.14% -2.74% +$0.6992 +$0.6961

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8525 8.8495 +0.21% +3.28% +8.8935 +8.8355

Euro/Norway 10.4310 10.4076 +0.22% -0.34% +10.4600 +10.4065

Dollar/Sweden 8.6850 8.6771 +0.10% +5.96% +8.7032 +8.6723

Euro/Sweden 10.2259 10.2160 +0.10% +1.48% +10.2327 +10.2068

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Mark

Potter, Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR