U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 17% in June – ELFA

Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose about 17% in June from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Friday.

The companies signed up for $10.4 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $8.9 billion a year earlier. Borrowings rose 28% from the previous month.

“Despite slower-than-desired vaccinations in certain parts of the U.S, consumer spending is accelerating, markets remain strong and unemployment continues to slowly abate, all of which are contributing to a strong economy,” ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said.