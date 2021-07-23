U.S. administers 340.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Article content

The United States has administered 340,363,922 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 393,929,955 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Those figures are up from the 339,763,765 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 22 out of 391,998,625 doses delivered.

The agency said 187,579,557 people had received at least one dose while 162,435,276 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)