Twitter Reactions To Lil Nas X Industry Baby

Y’all know who Lil Nas X is – a rapper and gay icon in the making. He needs no introduction because his name is probably all over your timeline, so let’s get right to it.


Earlier this year, Lil Nas X released his controversial satan shoes in correlation with the hit song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”. The shoes, which contained one drop of human blood, lead to a lawsuit and settlement between Nike and the cooperating shoe company MSCHF.

Flipping a controversy and negative news coverage on its head, Lil Nas X released his latest music “Industry Baby,” which features him satirically being imprisoned for selling the satan shoes and WHEW. Twitter is in shambles over this video.

Whether it be the one-liners in court, the shower scene, the Colton Haynes cameo, the MEN, or just enjoying watching Lil Nas X flip what straight men have done with women in their videos for years, there is A LOT to talk about. So, here are some of Twitter’s best reactions:

10.

why am i watching this lil nas x video feeling so proud like he’s my son? I think it’s the audacity for me. I will always give it up for someone willing to play at that level


Twitter: @surlybassey / Via Twitter: @surlybassey

12.

~@LilNasX is DIFFERENT. In the best possible way. Out and proud, killing the social media game, giving back to important causes and living his best life. It’s amazing to watch. I hope the people around him continue to uplift and protect him. I’m a fan.


Twitter: @ReignOfApril / Via Twitter: @ReignOfApril

14.

I really love Lil Nas X not because of his brilliance but because of his intention behind his work. He managed to turn the controversy/his chaos into not only a smash hit with “Industry Baby” but it also doubles as a philanthropic effort for the Bail Project. He’s here to stay.


Twitter: @TheCourtKim / Via Twitter: @TheCourtKim

What was your favorite part of “Industry Baby”? Let us know in the comments.

