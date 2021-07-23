Tropical Storm on Path to Crash Tokyo Olympics Next Week

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Tokyo Olympics, already struggling with an outbreak of Covid-19 among athletes, may face another kind of disaster next week — a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Nepartak has formed southeast of Japan and could make landfall north of Tokyo early next week with winds of at least 46 miles (74 kilometers) per hour on U.S. wind scales, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, a U.S. Navy and Air Force forecasting operation in Hawaii.

“That is really all they need,” said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist with the Energy Weather Group. “A tropical storm coming right toward Tokyo.”