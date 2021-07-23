Trading is Now Live on Karura Swap – The First Decentralized Exchange on Kusama and Polkadot By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Trading is Now Live on Karura Swap – The First Decentralized Exchange on Kusama and Polkadot
  • Trading is now live on Karura Swap.
  • Karura Swap is the first decentralized exchange on the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystem.

Acala Network announces the launch of Karura Swap, the first-ever decentralized exchange on the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystem. More so, they revealed the first trustless trading pair which is KSM/KAR with over $3.4 million in Total Value Locked.

Karura is the DeFi hub of Kusama – Acala Network. Whereas, Acala is the all-in-one DeFi hub of Polkadot. Of note, it is an Ethereum-compatible platform for financial applications to use smart contracts.

According to their official announcement, its current Total Value Locked is thanks to Karura Swap’s ‘Bootstrap’ mechanism. Wherein, one novel feature of Karura Swap is the ability to launch a trading pair in Bootstr…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR