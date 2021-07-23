Trading is Now Live on Karura Swap – The First Decentralized Exchange on Kusama and Polkadot By CoinQuora



Trading is Now Live on Karura Swap – The First Decentralized Exchange on Kusama and Polkadot



Trading is now live on Karura Swap.

Karura Swap is the first decentralized exchange on the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystem.

Acala Network announces the launch of Karura Swap, the first-ever decentralized exchange on the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystem. More so, they revealed the first trustless trading pair which is KSM/KAR with over $3.4 million in Total Value Locked.

Karura is the DeFi hub of Kusama – Acala Network. Whereas, Acala is the all-in-one DeFi hub of Polkadot. Of note, it is an Ethereum-compatible platform for financial applications to use smart contracts.

According to their official announcement, its current Total Value Locked is thanks to Karura Swap’s ‘Bootstrap’ mechanism. Wherein, one novel feature of Karura Swap is the ability to launch a trading pair in Bootstr…

Continue reading on CoinQuora