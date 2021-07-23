Three Cross-Chain Bridges for An Interoperable Future of Blockchain Networks By CoinQuora



Three Cross-Chain Bridges for An Interoperable Future of Blockchain Networks



Blockchain Bridge unites the crypto community and builds an interoperable future.

It connects different blockchains to provide a compatible way to interoperate securely.

Some of the Bridges in operation are Free Ton Bridge, Wanchain, and RenVM.

The advent of brought the possibility of developing blockchain networks to create a decentralized payment system that could run without requiring an intermediary or a central entity. However, there was a lot more that developers could do with blockchains. It led to the creation of new blockchain networks that were more scalable than Bitcoin and allowed the development of a whole ecosystem of decentralized financial applications.

However, the problem with these blockchains was they did not have a way to talk to each other. Since they could not interact, the blockchain and crypto community got divided, with each member preferring networks that worked best for them. In order to unite the crypto community and build an interoperable future of blockchains, various initiatives have been taken over the years. One of them is the blockchain bridge.

