Thorchain Loses $8M in Another Attack By CoinQuora



Thorchain Loses $8M in Another Attack



Thorchain has been struck by another attack that drained millions in assets.

Last 2 weeks, Thorchain also suffered an attack that wiped out about 4,000 ETH.

Thorchain has been struck by another attack that drained millions in assets from the protocol.

The blockchain protocol Thorchain took to its Twitter account this morning to announce the attack. According to the firm, the attack cost around $8 million.

THORChain has suffered a sophisticated attack on the ETH Router, around $8m. The hacker deliberately limited their impact, seemingly a whitehat. ETH will be halted until it can be peer-reviewed with audit partners, as a priority. LPs in the ERC-20 pools will be subsidised. — THORChain (@THORChain) July 23, 2021

In a series …

Continue reading on CoinQuora