Sterling drops as COVID ‘pingdemic’ hits rebound in July

Article content LONDON — Sterling fell on Friday after a survey showed Britain’s economic rebound slowing sharply in July when a spike in COVID-19 cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules. Friday’s monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data gave the first clear evidence of the scale of the impact. The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped to 57.7 in July from 62.2 in June. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the economy but the reading was the lowest since March and a sharper fall than most economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Article content By 1100 GMT, the pound was 0.2% lower versus the dollar at $1.3738, and down my a similar magnitude against the euro at 85.63 pence per euro. Still, the pound has proven relatively resilient this week to a broader selloff in many currencies — it is now nearly flat against the dollar — on the back of concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The government said on Thursday daily testing would be rolled out to allow staff in key sectors to keep working instead of having to self-isolate automatically after exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a system that has caused huge disruption. Official data on Friday showed British retail sales resuming their post-lockdown recovery in June after a surprise fall in May. Retail sales rose by 0.5% in June from May — a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in retail sales volumes in June.