Spanish PM says he expects Apple to boost investment in AI, Apple TV

MEXICO CITY — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he expects an increased investment by Apple Inc in Spain in the coming years.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV, Sanchez said the investment would relate to artificial intelligence and Apple TV.

“We expect to have an increase (in) investments of Apple in Spain in the coming years, in these two fields… First of all, artificial intelligence and, since we have this huge bet in converting Spain into a kind of European audiovisual hub, to see Apple TV also committed with my country,” Sanchez said, speaking in English.

Sanchez’s comments came after a meeting with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook in the United States earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Sandra Maler)