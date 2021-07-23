Spain’s Supreme Court rules some Ryanair luggage rules are unfair By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Ryanair’s luggage rules, under which the budget carrier can send bags and suitcases on a different flight than passengers, were unfair.

Following a complaint from a consumer association, the court said there may be cases that justify sending luggage on a separate flight, but that Ryanair’s clause was too generic.

“(It leaves) to the will of the carrier to send the checked baggage on the same flight (as the passenger) or not under … unspecified and absolutely unspecific circumstances of safety or operation,” it said.

Irish carrier Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court also reaffirmed a previous ruling which annulled other clauses, including a 40 euro ($47) charge for reprinting a boarding pass, which it deemed disproportionate.

In 2019, it ruled that it was unfair for Ryanair to charge a fee for hand luggage.

($1 = 0.8492 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR