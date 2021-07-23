Schlumberger profit rises as oilfield activity returns By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson
(Reuters) – Schlumberger NV (NYSE:) reported a rise in second-quarter net income on Friday, as a rebound in crude prices revived demand for the company’s oilfield services and related equipment.
The world’s largest oilfield services provider said net income was $431 million, or 30 cents per share, for the three months June 30, compared with $299 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.