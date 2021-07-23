Russian central bank set to hike rates

Article content

Most emerging market stocks and currencies headed on Friday for weekly losses on fears that a rise in COVID-19 cases could dent an economic recovery, while Russia’s rouble edged lower ahead of a possible interest rate hike.

MSCI’s index of emerging market (EM) equities fell 0.6%, and was set to lose about 1.6% this week, as it struggled to recover from a steep selldown earlier in the week.

MSCI’s currency index fell 0.1%, and was set to lose 0.4% this week.

South Africa’s rand lagged its EM peers with a 0.6% fall. Concerns over renewed violence in the country, as well as dovish comments from the central bank put the rand on course for a 2.3% weekly loss, making it the worst EM performer this week.