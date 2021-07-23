Resilient dollar puts gold on track for weekly dip

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as a stronger dollar dimmed bullion’s appeal and put it on course for its first weekly decline in five, with investors looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next meeting for policy cues.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,797.62 per ounce by 1032 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,797.80.

Bullion is down 0.7% this week after hitting its lowest in more than a week on Thursday.

Gold has been range-bound because of the strength of the U.S. dollar but could test $1,775 an ounce with the near-term outlook still bearish, said Kunal Shah of commodities trader Nirmal Bang Commodities.