Possible ‘white hat hacker’ exploits THORchain for $8M, proposes 10% bounty By Cointelegraph

Cross-chain decentralized exchange THORChain has suffered its second multi-million-dollar hack in as many weeks, with $8 million worth of Ether impacted.

However, the attack appears to have been carried out by a white-hat hacker, with THORChain announcing the perpetrator had requested a 10% bounty. ETH will be halted until the code has been audited.