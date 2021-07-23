Possible ‘white hat hacker’ exploits THORchain for $8M, proposes 10% bounty By Cointelegraph

Possible ‘white hat hacker’ exploits THORchain for $8M, proposes 10% bounty
Cross-chain decentralized exchange THORChain has suffered its second multi-million-dollar hack in as many weeks, with $8 million worth of Ether impacted.
However, the attack appears to have been carried out by a white-hat hacker, with THORChain announcing the perpetrator had requested a 10% bounty. ETH will be halted until the code has been audited.
