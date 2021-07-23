Poolz Becomes the First DeFi Launchpad to Offer Risk-Free IDOs By DailyCoin



Poolz Becomes the First DeFi Launchpad to Offer Risk-Free IDOs



Valleta, Malta, 23rd July, 2021, — Poolz Finance is thrilled to announce that it will be launching the first-ever risk-free IDO model. This new model will allow investors to claim back 100% of their funds within 24 hours after the token listing of each project that conducted IDO on Poolz.

With this safety net in place for DeFi investors, investors are more likely to invest in the upcoming IDOs on Poolz. Besides, this will also ensure that more investors can invest bigger amounts in the crypto projects as their capitals will be completely safe until the time of listing, and they will make the projects’ last stage of fundraising a huge success. It will create a win-win situation for both the investors and the projects.

Poolz has worked tirelessly over the last several months to ensure maximum benefits for its community of investors. From bringing in the best DeFi projects to conduct IDO to having the most community-centric and comprehensive IDO model, Poolz has done it all.

Seeing the market circumstances, however, it is easy to understand that investors are facing difficulty and trust issues in terms of investing in crypto projects. Besides, this has also created a huge hurdle for projects trying to raise funds through public offerings. This is why Poolz has set up its new IDO model to offer completely risk-free IDOs and create a win-win situation for both projects and investors.

In line with this new model, IDO investors will get the option to claim a complete refund of the amount they invested within 24 hours of listing of each token. So, in case the investors want to exit their position due to any market circumstances, they can do so with the click of a button and get back the actual amount they invested.

Expressing his thoughts on this new IDO model, Guy Oren, the founder of Poolz, said, “It will be the first time that the DeFi industry will witness something of this scale to offer a completely risk-free IDO opportunity to investors. Poolz is leading this change to bring heightened security to investors and build more trust in the DeFi space. This will act as a perfect opportunity for new investors who have until now watched the IDO and DeFi sector from the sidelines. We are extremely excited to see the extent to which this new innovation in DeFi will benefit the investor community. ”

The team is confident that this step by Poolz will create a huge sentiment of credibility among the Poolz community investors and the amount they intend to invest in the upcoming IDO.

Poolz has a lot more going on under the hood and there will be many more exciting announcements about the latest updates. Stay tuned!

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to assist crypto industry projects in raising funds before listing. The Poolz platform has already integrated with many different blockchains and is in discussions with more than 10 of the biggest blockchain networks.

