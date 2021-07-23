Number of investors owning Bitcoin has tripled since 2018: Gallup Poll By Cointelegraph

Number of investors owning Bitcoin has tripled since 2018: Gallup Poll
A recent survey has revealed has gained traction with younger U.S. investors in terms of awareness, interest, and ownership over the past three years.
The study conducted by global analytics and advice firm Gallup revealed that the number of investors in the U.S. holding BTC has jumped from 2% in 2018, to 6% as of June 2021. The research defines “investors” as adults with $10,000 or more invested in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds.
