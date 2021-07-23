NextEra Energy Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – NextEra Energy (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

NextEra Energy announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $3.93B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6863 on revenue of $4.91B.

NextEra Energy shares are down 1.34% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.19% from its 52 week high of $87.69 set on January 25. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.28% from the start of the year.

NextEra Energy shares gained 0.87% in pre-market trade following the report.

NextEra Energy follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

NextEra Energy’s report follows an earnings beat by American Electric Power on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $3.8B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $3.85B.

Kinder Morgan had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $3.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.1892 on revenue of $2.88B.

