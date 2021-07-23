MSN Money Says Long-Term Investors Should Hold Cardano By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

MSN Money Says Long-Term Investors Should Hold Cardano
  • MSN said that long-term crypto investors should have in their wallets.
  • MSN also said long-term ADA holders have seen great returns in the first half of 2021.

MSN said that long-term crypto investors should have Cardano in their wallets.

According to MSN, long-term Cardano (ADA) holders have seen great returns in the first half of 2021.

In addition, the firm said that despite the rapid-sell-off in most cryptos in the past few weeks, year-to-date, ADA-USD is up over 610%. Also, MSN noted that $1,000 invested in the crypto back then would now be worth around $7,100.

MSN Money also pointed out and . The firm stressed that the 2 largest cryptos are up 12% and 168%, respectively. And for a more complete picture, Apple (NASDAQ:) and Paypal are up 11% and 31%, respectively.

Further, MSN added that given the juicy returns in crypto, ADA bulls may now wonder if the run-up in ADA-USD can continue in the rest of the year. Moreover, MSN warned investors about the risks of short-term investment.

MSN said,

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR