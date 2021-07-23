MSN Money Says Long-Term Investors Should Hold Cardano By CoinQuora



MSN Money Says Long-Term Investors Should Hold Cardano



According to MSN, long-term Cardano (ADA) holders have seen great returns in the first half of 2021.

In addition, the firm said that despite the rapid-sell-off in most cryptos in the past few weeks, year-to-date, ADA-USD is up over 610%. Also, MSN noted that $1,000 invested in the crypto back then would now be worth around $7,100.

MSN Money also pointed out and . The firm stressed that the 2 largest cryptos are up 12% and 168%, respectively. And for a more complete picture, Apple (NASDAQ:) and Paypal are up 11% and 31%, respectively.

Further, MSN added that given the juicy returns in crypto, ADA bulls may now wonder if the run-up in ADA-USD can continue in the rest of the year. Moreover, MSN warned investors about the risks of short-term investment.

MSN said,

