Man who took photo outside Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to riot charge By Reuters

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An Ohio man faces up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where he photographed a friend standing in the offices of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, is at least the 20th person to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, when thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

More than 535 people have been charged with taking part in the violence. Trump falsely claims he lost the election because of widespread electoral fraud.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jancart posted pictures on Facebook (NASDAQ:) from the riot, including a photograph taken from outside Pelosi’s conference room which carried the caption “We’re in.”

During a hearing before federal judge James Boasberg, Jancart acknowledged that he stood outside Pelosi’s conference room and took a photo of his friend, Erik Rau.

Rau is expected to enter a guilty plea later on Friday.

Jancart was initially charged with four riot-related misdemeanors after his arrest in February. He pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol building. He faces a maximum sentence of six months and a $5,000 fine, though Boasberg could sentence him to probation. His sentencing was set for Sept. 29.