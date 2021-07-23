Lil Nas X Industry Baby Open Letter

“I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you.”
Ahead of the release of his new single, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X shared a letter to his 20-year-old self on Twitter.
This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has shared such a letter — before he released “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” he wrote a powerful message to his 14-year-old self about coming out.
This time, the letter is to his 20-year-old self — aka when his first single, “Old Town Road,” was breaking records left, right, and center.
“I wrote a song for us. I know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here. I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers,” he began.
“I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you — and I know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time you might combust.”
“But I need you to realize that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. I need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself. And I need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU,” he concluded.
This frame of mind likely influenced the lyrics to “Industry Baby” — which shoutout Lil Nas X’s Grammys and number one hits.
