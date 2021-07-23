Kimberly-Clark Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2 By Investing.com



Kimberly-Clark Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2



Investing.com – Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Kimberly-Clark announced earnings per share of $1.47 on revenue of $4.72B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $4.78B.

Kimberly-Clark shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.74% from its 52 week high of $160.16 set on August 12, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 14.3% from the start of the year.

Kimberly-Clark shares lost 4.41% in pre-market trade following the report.

Kimberly-Clark follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Kimberly-Clark’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $10.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5615 on revenue of $9.3B.

PepsiCo had beat expectations on July 13 with second quarter EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $19.22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $17.96B.

