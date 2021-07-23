Kim Kardashian Matched Kanye At The Donda Album Event

The former couple coordinated looks amid their divorce.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper wed in 2014. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Although questions circulated about whether Kim and Kanye remained on good terms after divorce proceedings were initiated — especially when Kanye unfollowed Kim and her family members on Twitter — the former couple generally seemed committed to maintaining a healthy partnership.
They agreed to joint custody of their kids in April, and Kim posted a kind birthday message to Kanye on Instagram in June. “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” she captioned the post.
It looks like they’re continuing to support each other now. Kim attended Kanye’s crowded album listening party in Atlanta last night, alongside her children, sister Khloé Kardashian, and friend Jonathan Cheban.
In an apparent display of solidarity with her ex, Kim wore an all-red ensemble to the event. Her jumpsuit complemented Kanye’s matching pants and puffer coat, which were the same color.
While Kanye wore bright red-orange sneakers during his stadium show, Kim wore glittery boots in the same shade. She posted a photo of the shoes on her Instagram Story, in addition to a few other photos and videos taken during the album event.
Khloé shared multiple photos and video clips to her own Instagram story during the show, including a selfie with Jonathan.
Overall, it seems like Kim and Kanye are making their efforts to sustain a positive coparenting relationship pretty clear. You can read more about the divorce here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!