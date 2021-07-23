Kim Kardashian Matched Kanye At The Donda Album Event

Bradly Lamb
The former couple coordinated looks amid their divorce.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, after almost seven years of marriage.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage via Getty Images

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper wed in 2014. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage via Getty Images

Although questions circulated about whether Kim and Kanye remained on good terms after divorce proceedings were initiated — especially when Kanye unfollowed Kim and her family members on Twitter — the former couple generally seemed committed to maintaining a healthy partnership.


Neil Mockford / GC Images via Getty Images

They agreed to joint custody of their kids in April, and Kim posted a kind birthday message to Kanye on Instagram in June. “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” she captioned the post.

It looks like they’re continuing to support each other now. Kim attended Kanye’s crowded album listening party in Atlanta last night, alongside her children, sister Khloé Kardashian, and friend Jonathan Cheban.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Kanye’s latest album, Donda, is set for release today. He debuted the new music, which features lyrics that some people are interpreting as a reference to his and Kim’s divorce, yesterday.

In an apparent display of solidarity with her ex, Kim wore an all-red ensemble to the event. Her jumpsuit complemented Kanye’s matching pants and puffer coat, which were the same color.

While Kanye wore bright red-orange sneakers during his stadium show, Kim wore glittery boots in the same shade. She posted a photo of the shoes on her Instagram Story, in addition to a few other photos and videos taken during the album event.

Khloé shared multiple photos and video clips to her own Instagram story during the show, including a selfie with Jonathan.

Overall, it seems like Kim and Kanye are making their efforts to sustain a positive coparenting relationship pretty clear. You can read more about the divorce here.

