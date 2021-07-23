Just HODL! Bitcoin and Ethereum outperform ‘lower risk’ crypto index funds By Cointelegraph

Just HODL! Bitcoin and Ethereum outperform ‘lower risk’ crypto index funds
In the past two decades, index and exchange-traded funds (ETF) have become some of the most popular forms of investing because they offer investors a passive way to gain exposure to a basket of stocks as opposed to investing in individual stocks which increases risk of loss.
Since 2018, this trend has extended to the crypto sector and products like the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index (BITX) tracks the total return of (BTC), Ether (ETH), (ADA), (BCH), (LTC), Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC), Stellar (XLM) and Uniswap (UNI).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.