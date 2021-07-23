Just HODL! Bitcoin and Ethereum outperform ‘lower risk’ crypto index funds By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
In the past two decades, index and exchange-traded funds (ETF) have become some of the most popular forms of investing because they offer investors a passive way to gain exposure to a basket of stocks as opposed to investing in individual stocks which increases risk of loss.

Since 2018, this trend has extended to the crypto sector and products like the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index (BITX) tracks the total return of (BTC), Ether (ETH), (ADA), (BCH), (LTC), Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC), Stellar (XLM) and Uniswap (UNI).

Bitcoin price vs. Bitwise 10. Source: Delphi Digital
Ether price vs. DeFi Pulse Index price. Source: Delphi Digital