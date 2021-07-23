Judge grants U.S. FTC more time to file amended complaint against Facebook

Article content

A U.S. judge on Friday gave the U.S. Federal Trade Commission until Aug. 19 to file an amended complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc, an extension of three weeks from the previous deadline.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the FTC’s request for the extension, which was not opposed by Facebook.

“Plaintiff shall file an amended complaint by August 19, 2021,” Boasberg said in his order, adding that Facebook should respond to the mended complaint by Oct. 4.