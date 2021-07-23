Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s New PDA Pic Is Amazing

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
10

It’s almost too much to handle.

So, technically speaking, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to publicly confirm a rekindling of their early 2000s romance in the present day.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jen and Ben costarred in a couple of movies together way back when, including the 2003 comedy-drama Jersey Girl. Ben also famously appeared in his then-partner’s timeless “Jenny from the Block” music video one year earlier.


James Devaney / WireImage via Getty Images

The two were briefly engaged between 2002 and 2004, but postponed their wedding ceremony before ultimately ending the relationship altogether.


Chris Weeks / FilmMagic via Getty Images

You can dive into the whole timeline of their iconic relationship here.

Of course, as we know, it really looks like Bennifer has returned from a decades-long hiatus in 2021.


Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Both halves of the pairing continue to dodge direct questions about the Bennifer revival everyone is rooting for, even as the likelihood of its existence has, more or less, become fact.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

See: Jennifer’s evasive response to Today Show host Hoda Kotb asking if she’s “happier” after referencing photos of her with Ben. “I am happy! I’m always happy when you see me, Hoda,” Jen replied.

Willing as we are to accept that Bennifer 2.0 is real without explicit verification, it’s always fun when new snaps of Jennifer and Ben surface to fuel our fantasies. The first photos of them to appear on social media arrived yesterday, thanks to Leah Remini’s recent birthday party montage.

The actor shared a slideshow of gorgeous pics from her party last month, which Jennifer and Ben both attended, on Instagram.

And — drumroll please — here’s one of Bennifer looking perfect in black-and-white beside Leah.

I’m just going to leave you with that since it’s a lot to take in. Please feel free to analyze the body language pictured here to your heart’s content in the comments below.

