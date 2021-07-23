It’s imperative small business owners give their employees flexibility

With the help of ElevenSight the transition can be a smooth process Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions / Unsplash

Article content Vaccinations are up. COVID-19 cases are down. Travel is on the horizon and the job market is on the upswing. But are we all ready to put our pants back on and trudge into the office? It seems not. In fact, as of the end of May, only 20 per cent of workers wanted to return to office full-time. Perhaps businesses need to prepare for more of a hybrid model, a combination of working at home and at the office. This would entail creating an environment and experience in which employees as individuals can work productively and as a team can work cohesively. This is where solutions like the ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform comes into play.

Article content The benefits of working at home seem rather obvious — less commute time, more autonomy, more time with the family and higher productivity. On the downside, studies have shown that “isolation from co-workers over longer periods reduces the effectiveness of staff and eats away at relationships forged through face-to-face contact.” Thus it would stand to reason that a business would look for a balance between the two. While the argument could be made that one reason to come into the office would be for meetings and group projects, technology has made that less and less of a concern over time.

Article content More than just a web conferencing app, ElevenSight is a great means for business-to-consumer video chat, as well as collaborating with your coworkers. As opposed to other video conferencing apps, ElevenSight helps to increase qualified lead conversion by adding a specialized superbutton to any website. You can also create a personal and encrypted e-line link and receive video and audio calls straight from email signatures, social media profiles and posts from anywhere on the web. With a tag line that reads “The Shortest Path to Revenue” ElevenSight boasts to convert three times more leads and 30 per cent more deals. It is available in three different packages at three different price points, each one building upon the last, and each one offering a lifetime subscription:

