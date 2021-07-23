Israel to Review Fuel Shipping Deal With UAE, Haaretz Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Israel’s new government will reexamine a deal to ship oil from the United Arab Emirates via Israel, with the energy minister contending it offers no benefits to the Israeli economy, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The agreement was signed in October 2020 by the previous government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Environmental Affairs Minister Tamar Zandberg also opposes the deal, saying it could lead to severe ecological damage, the newspaper said on Friday.

Environmental groups have already mounted a court challenge against the agreement, saying it was approved without the previous cabinet’s authorization.