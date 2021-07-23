Indian shares edge lower ahead of Reliance results; Zomato soars on debut

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares edged lower on Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of quarterly results from oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd while India’s first unicorn Zomato Ltd soared at its debut.

By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.17% at 15,798.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.15% at 52,759.24. The indexes ended 1.2% higher on Thursday.

Shares of Indian food delivery firm Zomato opened at a 52.6% premium to their inital public offering price on Friday, in the country’s first stock market listing of a startup valued at more than $1 billion.