India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.20% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.20%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.20%, while the index climbed 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.16% or 20.70 points to trade at 676.65 at the close. Meanwhile, ITC Ltd (NS:) added 2.61% or 5.40 points to end at 212.40 and Wipro Ltd (NS:) was up 2.56% or 14.95 points to 599.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.31% or 7.00 points to trade at 295.55 at the close. Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 2.06% or 32.55 points to end at 1549.50 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) was down 1.85% or 30.40 points to 1611.75.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.18% to 676.65, ITC Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.56% to settle at 212.35 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 1.69% to close at 429.15.

The worst performers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.80% to 1612.00 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.82% to settle at 2359.25 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.74% to 2105.20 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 999 to 711 and 32 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1616 fell and 1478 advanced, while 108 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.16% or 20.70 to 676.65. Shares in Wipro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.56% or 14.95 to 599.15. Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.18% or 20.85 to 676.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.03% to 11.7625.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.34% or 6.15 to $1799.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.14% or 0.10 to hit $71.81 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.23% or 0.17 to trade at $73.62 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 74.413, while EUR/INR fell 0.04% to 87.5955.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.922.