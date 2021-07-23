Illusion or reality? Crypto demand either faltering or poised to charge By Cointelegraph

Illusion or reality? Crypto demand either faltering or poised to charge
BlackRock (NYSE:) is the world’s largest asset manager, so when its CEO, Larry Fink, remarked recently that he was seeing “very little in terms of investor demand” with regard to crypto and (BTC) based on “my last two weeks of business travel,” it set off some alarm bells.
A lively Twitter discussion followed one commentator’s remarks of how BlackRock was simply protecting its legacy bond business, given that “Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), BNY Mellon (NYSE:), State Street (NYSE:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), all entered the space in response to demand.” Furthermore, BlackRock is the second-largest owner of MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock, regarded by many as a pure Bitcoin play.
