IDEMIA Will Present Its H1 2021 Financial Results to Investors on July 27, 2021

PARIS — IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that it will present its H1 2021 financial results to investors on Tuesday July 27, 2021.

Pierre Barrial (President & CEO) and Didier Fontaine (COO/CFO) will be presenting the financial results and taking questions the same day at 4:00 pm CET (3:00 pm London Time / 10:00 am New York Time).

For more information, please refer to our website: https://investors.idemia.com/

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.