Hungry, thirsty soccer fans help UK retailers return to growth

Article content

LONDON — British retail sales resumed their post-lockdown recovery in June after a surprise fall in May, as soccer fans watching the Euro 2020 tournament loaded up on food and drink to enjoy at home, Britain’s statistics agency said.

Retail sales rose by 0.5% in June from May, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% month-on-month increase in retail sales volumes in June.

Sales were up by 9.5% compared with their pre-coronavirus pandemic February 2020 levels, the Office for National Statistics said.