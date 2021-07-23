Honeywell quarterly profit jumps as aerospace sales rebound By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen building an aircraft engine at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. on September 6, 2016. Picture taken on September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo
(Reuters) – Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) on Friday reported a 32% rise in quarterly profit, helped by improving demand for aircraft parts as air traffic rebounds from a pandemic-prompted slowdown.
Net income attributable to the U.S. industrial conglomerate rose to $1.43 billion, or $2.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.08 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
