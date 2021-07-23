Honeywell Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Honeywell Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Honeywell (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Honeywell announced earnings per share of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.65B.

Honeywell shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.62% from its 52 week high of $234.19 set on July 22. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 13.94% from the start of the year.

Honeywell follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Honeywell’s report follows an earnings missed by ASML ADR on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.98 on revenue of $4.87B.

DR Horton had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $7.28B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.82 on revenue of $7.13B.

