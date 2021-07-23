Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says

Article content BUENOS AIRES — Ships leaving the Argentine grains hub of Rosario on the Parana River are having to cut cargoes by 25% due to severely low water levels, the head of the local ports chamber said on Friday, with no relief in sight and the area expected to stay dry for months. The Parana, which carries some 80% of Argentina’s farm exports, is at a 77-year low level amid prolonged dryness upriver in Brazil, which has impacted shipments of the country’s key exports, including soy, wheat and corn.

Article content Dryness in neighboring Brazil, where the river originates, has reduced the amount of cargo that can be carried by ships at the height of the Argentine corn and soy export season, with questions mounting over the Parana’s ability to handle wheat export traffic late this year. “Today ships are loading about 25% less than they do when the river is at normal levels,” Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina’s Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), told Reuters in an interview. “If the situation does not reverse, and nothing suggests that it will, we will be losing 40% of what ships usually carry when water levels are normal,” he added, an unreported forecast underscoring the potential severity of the issue. Argentina’s is a major corn and wheat exporter, as well as the world’s top supplier of soymeal livestock feed. The uncertainty about the Parana hits at a time of rising international food prices with U.S. corn and soybean prices boosted by drought in parts of the nation’s farm belt.