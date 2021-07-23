Grab These 3 Tech Stocks Before They Break 52-Week Highs By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Broadcom (NASDAQ:), and Jabil (JBL) are 3 of the top technology stocks that have posted impressive earnings over the last couple of quarters. Investors should use recent market weakness to increase exposure in these names.From July 14th – July 19th, the S&P 500 encountered a major bout of selling and dropped by 3.2%. Since then, it’s put together an impressive bounce and has recovered more than half its losses. Despite concerns about slowing global growth and the Delta variant, the stock market is being supported by the decline in longer-term rates and expectations of another strong earnings season.

Both of these developments are positive for technology stocks. In addition, the pullback in tech stocks since November have given them more attractive valuations for investors looking for cheaper entry points.

With this in mind, here are three tech stocks that I believe are on their way to reach new 52-week highs: Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO), and Jabil (JBL).

