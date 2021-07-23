Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Networking Stocks That Could Soar By StockNews



Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Networking Stocks That Could Soar



With an increasing number of industries, ranging from healthcare to retail, adopting advanced networking and communication solutions to improve their businesses’ efficiency, the networking industry has been building up steam. As such, we believe leading networking operators Motorola Solutions (NYSE:) and Nokia (NYSE:) have handsome upside potential. So, if one has $5000 to invest, these two fundamentally strong stocks could be solid bets now. Read on.The networking and communication industry has become bedrock for many organizations and businesses that are seeking to recover from COVID-19-pandemic-led damages and build new operational structures that are suited to the new reality created by the pandemic. As such, the growing adoption of edge computing, IoT, 5G solutions, and other advanced technologies, which help businesses work more effectively, should keep driving the growth of networking companies.

The demand for networking solutions has been increasing in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other industries. And as next-generation communication technology explodes, with many organizations adopting hybrid work models, the demand for more widespread network connectivity should increase.

So, in the event that you have set aside $5000 to invest in stocks that you plan to hold for the long haul, we think you should consider investing in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Nokia Corporation (NOK). These two networking companies have been expanding their mobile networking solutions and enhancing their next-generation technology capabilities to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

