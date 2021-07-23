Gold Down, With Retreating U.S. Bond Yields Countering Strengthening Dollar By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, recovering from the more than one-week low hit during the previous session. Retreating U.S. bond yields and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped to counter a strengthening .

inched down 0.06% to $1,804.35 by 1:09 AM ET (5:09 AM GMT), after hitting its lowest level since Jul. 12 at $1,791.16 on Thursday. The yellow metal is down 0.2% for the past week, after posting gains during the preceding four weeks.

The dollar, which normally moves inversely to gold, inched up on Friday towards a three-and-a-half-month peak. U.S. Treasury yields eased on Thursday after an auction of $16 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities was bid at a record low.

Meanwhile, the latest U.S. economic data said that a higher-than-expected 419,000 were filed throughout the past week, . The figure served as a grim reminder that the job market recovery is far from over, as the country also recorded a surge in new COVID-19 cases involving the Delta variant.

On the central bank front, the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer as it handed down its on Thursday. also handed down its policy decision on Thursday, while the will meet in the following week to hand down its latest policy decision.

In other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to $25.42 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3% and platinum was flat at $1,092.44.