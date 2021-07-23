GM to add automatic lane-change, other features to driver assistance tech By Reuters

(Reuters) – General Motors (NYSE:) said on Friday it will add new features, including hands-free automatic lane-changing, to some of its models with Super Cruise driver assistance.

The automaker will introduce them on six model year 2022 vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

The features — to be available in vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Silverado — will also include trailering for trucks and SUVs, and an enhanced navigation display.

Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including the GMC Hummer EV SUV, GM said.

