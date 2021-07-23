Germany to enable mobile operators to broadcast alerts after flood disaster

Article content

BERLIN — Germany will enable mobile operators to broadcast emergency warnings by text message to specific geographic regions, a technology that has existed for decades but which Germany has always resisted over privacy concerns.

The government has faced growing calls to switch on the technology since last week’s catastrophic floods, which killed at least 180 people. Some argued that text alerts would have given people a better chance of reaching safety in time.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told ARD public television that he had now given the order for the introduction of a system allowing emergency warnings to be broadcast to all mobile phones connected to a particular local network antenna.