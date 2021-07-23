Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.00% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 1.00%, while the index climbed 0.92%, and the index gained 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 5.54% or 3.955 points to trade at 75.400 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 3.37% or 3.85 points to end at 118.15 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was up 2.33% or 1.955 points to 85.730 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (DE:), which fell 2.73% or 1.62 points to trade at 57.62 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.56% or 0.36 points to end at 22.73 and SAP SE (DE:) was down 1.02% or 1.210 points to 117.590.

The top performers on the MDAX were Rational AG (DE:) which rose 3.21% to 899.80, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 3.09% to settle at 12.115 and Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which gained 2.76% to close at 96.18.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.77% to 16.140 in late trade, Encavis AG (DE:) which lost 1.13% to settle at 15.720 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 1.01% to 40.330 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.43% to 52.300, Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was up 2.37% to settle at 29.420 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 2.17% to close at 21.145.

The worst performers were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.77% to 16.140 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.37% to settle at 173.30 and SAP SE (DE:) which was down 1.02% to 117.590 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 460 to 226 and 69 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rational AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.21% or 28.00 to 899.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 9.26% to 16.86.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.10% or 1.85 to $1803.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $71.94 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.14% or 0.10 to trade at $73.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.1765, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8554.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.948.