G-20 Ministers Stumble Over Coal, Global Warming Targets

Article content (Bloomberg) — Environmental ministers from the Group of 20 nations were unable to reach full agreement on key climate goals, just 100 days before a critical international conference kicks off. Even after marathon negotiations that ran through the night, the ministers couldn’t find common ground on phasing out coal or how much to limit global warming, Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said at a press conference Friday in Naples. The divisions among the G-20 nations bode badly for United Nations climate talks set to start Oct. 31 in Glasgow. Leaders and diplomats including U.S. presidential climate envoy John Kerry have repeatedly stressed that the meeting, known as COP 26, may be the last chance to set international policies that would prevent the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is key to staving off the worst impacts of climate change.

Article content “The G-20 accounts for 80% of all global emissions,” said Patricia Espinosa, head of the UN’s climate change secretariat. “There is no path to 1.5C without the G-20.” Ending the use of coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, was a major sticking point. Italy, which is hosting the G-20 meeting, pushed to include that goal within the official communique that will be issued Saturday. However, a number of countries including India and Russia resisted, Cingolani said at the press conference. The U.S., Canada and Europe were pushing for endorsing the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. They met pushback from a group of other countries that was unwilling to go beyond the 2015 Paris Agreement’s less ambitious target of 2 degrees.