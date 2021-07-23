France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.35% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 1.35%, while the index climbed 1.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which rose 2.91% or 0.94 points to trade at 33.22 at the close. Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) added 2.78% or 0.73 points to end at 27.16 and Kering SA (PA:) was up 2.72% or 19.80 points to 747.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 0.19% or 0.14 points to trade at 72.08 at the close. Vivendi SA (PA:) declined 0.14% or 0.04 points to end at 28.46 and Worldline SA (PA:) was down 0.09% or 0.08 points to 84.37.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were DBV Technologies (PA:) which rose 7.09% to 9.36, Valeo SA (PA:) which was up 5.96% to settle at 24.16 and Dassault Aviation SA (PA:) which gained 4.54% to close at 1013.00.

The worst performers were SEB SA (PA:) which was down 7.60% to 141.10 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 5.09% to settle at 5.90 and Neoen SA (PA:) which was down 1.41% to 36.48 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 361 to 215 and 80 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.15% or 2.65 to $1802.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.14% or 0.10 to hit $71.81 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.01% or 0.01 to trade at $73.78 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.1761, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8553.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.977.

