FP Explains: Everything you need to know about investing in split shares

Both conservative and aggressive investors can take advantage of leverage by doing the splits Photo by Brent Lewin/Bloomberg files

Article content By Julie Cazzin, with Allan Norman

Article content Not many investors are familiar with split shares and while they appear complex, they provide opportunities for both conservative and aggressive investors. They were created with a dash of creative financial engineering by taking a pool of dividend-paying stocks, and splitting out the dividends and growth into two different exchange vehicles: a preferred share and a Class A share.

Article content Here’s how they work: The preferred shares are designed for conservative investors and pay a regular dividend set by the issuing company that created the split share corporation. There is also no management expense ratio (MER) on the preferred shares. The MER is paid by the Class A shares. The Class A shares are for an aggressive investor wanting to take advantage of leverage. Not the typical leverage where you borrow money to invest, but instead, structural leverage created by the product design itself.

Article content The easiest way to understand split shares is to work through a few illustrations. By simplifying things, it makes it easier to grasp the concept. In the example below, the issuing company is starting with an “all bank” split share corporation with a unit value of $20 per share. To make it easier to understand, we’ll refer to the split share corporation as an ETF. By splitting the all bank ETF equally into a $10 preferred share and a $10 common A class share, the total assets—when added together— will equal the $20 value of the original pool. Notice that the MER on the Class A share is twice that of the bank ETF. This is because the bank ETF was split in two and all the expenses go to the class A share. The dividends and the share appreciation earned in the bank ETF are allocated between the two split shares. In the example above, the preferred share is paying a dividend of five per cent, so the ETF provider will only direct whatever growth is needed to fund the five per cent dividend. All excess dividends and growth go to the Class A shares.

Article content Putting numbers to it, if the bank ETF has a dividend yield of five per cent, or $1 on $20/share, then only 2.5 per cent of the dividend paid — or $0.50 — needs to go to the preferred share. Here it is: $0.50 divided by $10/share = 5 per cent. Let’s forget the dividend for a moment and consider what would happen if the bank ETF shot up in price by 10 per cent. As long as the preferred is paying the five per cent dividend, then the full 10 per cent growth would go to the Class A share and this is where you see the structural leverage. A 10 per cent increase on a $20 share represents a $2 increase. That $2 would then be allocated to the Class A share. A $2 increase on a $10 share represents a 20 per cent increase. You can see this in the illustration below.

Article content It is also interesting to note that the MER gets lower as the share price gets larger. This is because the expenses are paid out of a Class A share with a larger net asset value. So, what happens if there is a 10 per cent loss? Of course, investments don’t always go up in value and structural leverage can make losses even greater. Again, the preferred share will always strive to pay the five per cent dividend used in the example. If the dividend yield in the bank ETF is not enough to cover the five per cent dividend, then the split share provider will draw from the class A share to make the dividend payment. As long as the class A share has a value the preferred share will pay a dividend. If the class A share goes to zero, then the preferred share may stop or reduce dividend payments and the preferred share will pay the MER fees.

Article content That is the extreme example, but let’s see what happens if there is a 10 per cent loss and the preferred shares are still able to pay the five per cent dividend. The bank ETF loses 10 per cent or $2. That $2 loss is passed on to the $10 class A share reducing it to $8 for a 20 per cent loss. If the class A share also had to fund the preferred dividend of $0.50 the loss would have been 25 per cent. Also, notice in the illustration below that as the class A share decreases in value the MER increases. Again, this is because the class A share pays the fees and, as the share value shrinks, the fees as a percentage of its net asset value gets larger. As mentioned earlier, split shares are traded on a stock exchange, which also has implications. In our example, the preferred shares are issued at $10 per share. But when they are traded on an exchange, investors are bidding the share value up and down.

Article content In most cases, the share value of the preferred shares will stick close to the issue price but there have been cases — during COVID for instance — where the share value may temporarily fall more significantly. I say temporarily because normally the issuing company will buy back the preferred shares at the end of their five-year term. Of course, you don’t have to tender them back to the issuing company after the term is up as the company will reset the rate prior to the maturity date and you can simply take the new rate if you want to hold on to your shares. It is your choice, which is a key difference from traditional rate-reset preferred shares in Canada. There is a little more to preferred shares than what’s been shown here but this will give you a good start in understanding how they work.

Article content Finally, if you are an aggressive investor that uses or contemplates using leverage then split shares may work at those times when leveraging opportunities present themselves, such as buying them on dips when markets drop. They may also be appropriate for long-term investors, but you will experience more volatility than holding bank or dividend ETFs. Of course, this is just a start. If you want to do more research, a quick google search for “split shares” will likely lead you to Compare Preferred Canadian Split Shares where you will find a list of the major providers. If you’re interested, speak to an adviser to ensure you understand the fees involved, and that these investments are right for your risk tolerance and long-term goals. Allan Norman, M.Sc., CFP, CIM, RWM, is a fee only certified financial planner with Atlantis Financial Inc. and a fully licensed investment adviser with Aligned Capital Partners Inc. He can be reached at www.atlantisfinancial.ca or alnorman@atlantisfinancial.ca. This commentary is provided as a general source of information and is intended for Canadian residents only. _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Investor newsletter.

