Florida firefighters end their search for remains from Miami-area condo collapse By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A rescue worker is seen after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex as search-and-rescue efforts continue in Surfside, Florida, U.S. July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
(Reuters) – The Miami-Dade County fire and rescue department on Friday declared an end to its search for more human remains in the rubble of a condominium complex that collapsed on June 24, killing at least 97 people.
Authorities said one victim was still believed to be unaccounted for. The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to search what is left of the debris pile for remains and personal effects, officials said in a statement.
