Florence Pugh Facts To Know

What’s not to love about this woman?!

Florence Pugh‘s star keeps on rising, and I am so here for it.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

The Black Widow actor has been taking over the silver screen for the last few years, but there is still a lot you probably don’t know about the star.


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Don’t worry, I did a little stalking so you don’t have to. Here’s everything you need to know about your new favorite Hollywood star.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

1.

She’s British and attended school in Oxford.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

While attending a secondary school in Oxford, she learned that she was meant for performing. “I don’t think I was built for school,” she told the New York Times. “I just wanted to perform and make music and make pots.”

2.

Her big break was in the 2014 film The Falling.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

She starred alongside Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams in the drama film about an English girls’ school in 1969. 

3.

Her brother is actor and musician Toby Sebastian.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

She also has two sisters, Arabella Gibbins and Rafaela Pugh. Her mom was a pro-dancer and her two sisters are also actors. Florence loved growing up in an artsy family. She told The Guardian, “We’re like the Von Trapps, but not quite as pretty or perfect.”

5.

She’s only 5’3.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

The big screen makes everyone look so much taller. 

6.

Her grandmother used to read her Little Women, and she always imagined herself as Amy.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“I remember when she read the scene where Amy burns Jo’s book, and I remember my gran looking up from the book and going ‘what a wicked, wicked girl,'” she said on The Late Show. “I remember how excited she was about that, and clearly Amy is the one to get behind.”

7.

She’s close with Timothée Chalamet and has a very weird nickname for him.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

“I accidentally called him Timothée Chalamala-bing-bong to his face,” she told The Guardian. “He was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing!’”

8.

She’s an Oscar nominee.


Isabel Infantes – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

She was nominated for her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women.

9.

She’s always carrying Yorkshire tea with her.


Lia Toby – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

This might be the most random of all the Florence facts, but nonetheless, still very important. She told Uproxx, “Always have a travel size bag full of Yorkshire tea bags, because you never know when you’re going to need them.”

10.

She’s very close with her grandmother, who she calls Granny Pat.

11.

She’s been in a relationship with Scrubs actor Zach Braff since 2019.


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF

The two try to keep their relationship low-key, but every now and again the cute couple is spotted out and about enjoying their romance. Florence also opened up about the criticism she received for their 21-year age gap. She told the Sunday Times, “I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

12.

She’s a big fan of Tzatziki.

14.

She has the most adorable dog.

15.

She’s a plant lover and has a very special cactus she is fond of.

16.

When she was young her family relocated to Spain because of her asthma.


Edward Berthelot / GC Images / Getty Images

The family hoped that moving to a warmer climate would help her asthma. Florence appreciated her time there and shared with The Guardian, “Even though we moved out there for other reasons, looking back on it, I’m so happy I had that childhood – in and out of the sea naked, cycling down the road in my knickers, and bartering with the sweet shop owner.” 


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

The two met on the set of King Lear, and she calls her a “massive mentor.” She said in The Guardian, “The industry was so sad and so desperate for leadership that to come into work and be around Emma, and Emily Watson, and that loud female wisdom all day was so powerful. There wasn’t a day she didn’t educate me on something, or give me a book or podcast to listen to.”

18.

She’s very proud of her “weirdly low voice.”

So there you have it. The woman is already a legend, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. No doubt it’s going to be epic.

