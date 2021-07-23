Florence Pugh Facts To Know



Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF



The two try to keep their relationship low-key, but every now and again the cute couple is spotted out and about enjoying their romance. Florence also opened up about the criticism she received for their 21-year age gap. She told the Sunday Times, “I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”