Florence Pugh Facts To Know

1.
She’s British and attended school in Oxford.
2.
Her big break was in the 2014 film The Falling.
3.
Her brother is actor and musician Toby Sebastian.
5.
She’s only 5’3.
6.
Her grandmother used to read her Little Women, and she always imagined herself as Amy.
7.
She’s close with Timothée Chalamet and has a very weird nickname for him.
8.
She’s an Oscar nominee.
9.
She’s always carrying Yorkshire tea with her.
10.
She’s very close with her grandmother, who she calls Granny Pat.
12.
She’s a big fan of Tzatziki.
14.
She has the most adorable dog.
15.
She’s a plant lover and has a very special cactus she is fond of.
16.
When she was young her family relocated to Spain because of her asthma.
18.
She’s very proud of her “weirdly low voice.”
So there you have it. The woman is already a legend, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. No doubt it’s going to be epic.
