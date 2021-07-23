Factbox-U.S. companies raise product prices to tackle wage, raw material inflation By Reuters



(Reuters) – A slew of major U.S. companies — reeling from the impact of high prices of raw materials, increased labor expenses, and supply-chain woes — are raising prices of their products as demand for several goods rebound with a reopening of the economy.

Below are the comments from U.S. companies on their efforts to counter an inflationary environment:

Chipotle (NYSE:) Mexican Could implement more price hikes after

Grill Inc seeing very little resistance to

previous price increases.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) Inc Will raise prices to offset higher

raw-material as well as advertising

and marketing costs.

Dow Inc Product prices jumped 16% in the

second quarter from the prior period,

it said, as demand in infrastructure,

industrial and personal-care end

markets grew.

U.S. Silica Holdings Prices hikes of certain industrial and

Inc specialty products — to help offset

jumps in energy, transportation,

materials and manufacturing costs —

will range up to 15%, and go into

effect for shipments beginning Sept.

1.

Valmont (NYSE:) Industries Expects meaningful sequential margin

Inc improvement in the second half in its

utility support structures division,

as pricing aligns more with steel cost

inflation.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:) Increased prices to offset higher raw

material costs.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) Implemented average 2% pricing

surcharge on select models in the U.S.

to offset raw-material inflation,

although it said the surcharge will

not fully offset raw-material cost

pressure.

Nucor Corp (NYSE:) Primary drivers for expected increase

in earnings in the third quarter are

improved pricing and margins in its

steel mills segment.

Halliburton (NYSE:) Co Expects increasing demand and

tightening equipment capacity to lead

to higher prices.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Inc Second-quarter results were partly

driven by a balance of more items per

order, modest menu price and delivery

fee increases.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:) Inc Said it would have to be aggressive

CAG.N> going forward while discussing price

increases.

Travelers (NYSE:) Co Inc Expects price rises to keep exceeding

the increase in losses, or payouts, in

its commercial lines of business.