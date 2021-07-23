Factbox-U.S. companies raise product prices to tackle wage, raw material inflation By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
(Reuters) – A slew of major U.S. companies — reeling from the impact of high prices of raw materials, increased labor expenses, and supply-chain woes — are raising prices of their products as demand for several goods rebound with a reopening of the economy.
Below are the comments from U.S. companies on their efforts to counter an inflationary environment:
Chipotle (NYSE:) Mexican Could implement more price hikes after
Grill Inc seeing very little resistance to
previous price increases.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) Inc Will raise prices to offset higher
raw-material as well as advertising
and marketing costs.
Dow Inc Product prices jumped 16% in the
second quarter from the prior period,
it said, as demand in infrastructure,
industrial and personal-care end
markets grew.
U.S. Silica Holdings Prices hikes of certain industrial and
Inc specialty products — to help offset
jumps in energy, transportation,
materials and manufacturing costs —
will range up to 15%, and go into
effect for shipments beginning Sept.
1.
Valmont (NYSE:) Industries Expects meaningful sequential margin
Inc improvement in the second half in its
utility support structures division,
as pricing aligns more with steel cost
inflation.
Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:) Increased prices to offset higher raw
material costs.
Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) Implemented average 2% pricing
surcharge on select models in the U.S.
to offset raw-material inflation,
although it said the surcharge will
not fully offset raw-material cost
pressure.
Nucor Corp (NYSE:) Primary drivers for expected increase
in earnings in the third quarter are
improved pricing and margins in its
steel mills segment.
Halliburton (NYSE:) Co Expects increasing demand and
tightening equipment capacity to lead
to higher prices.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Inc Second-quarter results were partly
driven by a balance of more items per
order, modest menu price and delivery
fee increases.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:) Inc Said it would have to be aggressive
CAG.N> going forward while discussing price
increases.
Travelers (NYSE:) Co Inc Expects price rises to keep exceeding
the increase in losses, or payouts, in
its commercial lines of business.