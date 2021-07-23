European Stocks Poised for Record on Earnings, Stimulus Optimism

Article content (Bloomberg) — European stocks climbed for a fourth day, poised for a record high as investors focused on positive earnings and reassurance of loose monetary policy in the region. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1% by 2:22 p.m. London time, set for a new historical high on a closing basis, with a broad advance across sectors that included both cyclicals and technology. Vodafone Group Plc climbed after its quarterly sales beat estimates. European equities have regained momentum after Monday’s concerns over the spike in virus cases fueled the biggest selloff of this year. The market has been buoyed by the European Central Bank’s reassurance that it won’t withdraw support too quickly. The Stoxx 600 is up 1.4% this week, set for the best weekly advance since early May, with investors focusing on signs of corporate profit recovery.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Oversold reflation/reopening trade has seen dip buyers stepping in, reassured by good Q2 results, and a broken link between infections and hospitalizations,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. “We advise looking through the noise, as fundamental justification for more aggressive selling is missing.” Data on Friday showed Europe’s economic surge strengthened in July, boosted by the services sector, although businesses warned of threats to the outlook in the form of raw-material shortage, delivery delays and rising costs. Europe’s Recovery Threatened by Supply-Chain, Inflation Squeeze Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Sebastian Raedler said in a note that “the downside risks are rising” for global growth momentum and lowered European equities to neutral. They added that euro-area PMIs are likely close to the top, and the spread of the delta variant will likely limit third-quarter growth recovery in the region.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Among notable movers, Valeo SA rose as much as 8.8% after its results for the first half of the year were “solid”, according to Morgan Stanley. Scatec ASA fell as much as 19% after second-quarter earnings missed estimates. Sanford C. Bernstein strategists led by Sarah McCarthy said in a note today that earnings revisions remain in strong positive territory across all regions, and see revisions strongest in Europe, particularly for cyclical sectors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said that in Europe, 62% of firms that have reported profits so far have beaten earnings-per-share estimates with strong delivery in energy and cyclical sectors versus defensives. For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.