EU seeks two-month delay in talks on Hungary recovery plan -PM

Article content BUDAPEST — The European Union is seeking a two-month delay in talks on Hungary’s pandemic recovery plan, with funding likely to be delayed over contested issues as part of an “ideological war” with Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. A European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday that Hungary’s recovery plan, which would see it get 7.2 billion euros ($8.47 billion) in grants from the EU, was still under evaluation and it was unclear what the next steps in the process were.

Article content The Commission evaluation and infringement steps launched against Hungary over a law the EU says discriminates against the LGBT community, were two separate processes although they did run in parallel, the spokesperson said. Orban told public radio Hungary was nearing an agreement with the Commission on the economics of its recovery plan, blaming the delay entirely on a row over the LGBT legislation, which has been heavily criticized by EU leaders. “The way I see it now is that the EU will seek a two-month delay in the resumption of talks (over the recovery plan), but this calls into question the very essence of the fund,” Orban said. He said Hungary would start financing the same projects partially approved by Brussels from its national budget to avoid any further delays in access to the funds.